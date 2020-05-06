Global  

What Schools Want To See

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
What Schools Want To See
District releases survey about schools reopening.
0
What Schools Want To See

Until may 15th.

This morning, the madison county school district is asking parents what they want to see when students return to the classroom.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live at the madison county schools central office with a break down of what the survey goes over.

The survey contains 15 questions about how parents feel about their child returning to school in august and the technology available to each household.

The survey was sent to 20 thousand parents.

It's not mandatory, but highly encouraged.

A district spokesperson told us they've gotten around 5,000 responses and so far, the majority of parents want traditional schools to return in august.

One parent told us she's seen a lot of talk on social media about the survey.

Their have been a lot of other parents that we have been discussing it with.

It's kind of..some of them are on the fence.

More of them are wanting them to stay out a little longer because they are concerned about the health issues.

Although this survey will be taken into consideration, the district has to wait for guidance from the state before making any decisions about next year.

If you didn't get an email with the survey, you can contact the school's central office here on jordan road.

Reporting live in madison county sierra phillips



