Located in the constellation Telescopium, researchers say it’s the first stellar system with a black hole that’s close enough to be seen with the naked eye!



Tweets about this Lynny RT @KGETnews: BLACK HOLE NEIGHBOR: Astronomers have found the closest black hole to Earth yet, so near that the two stars dancing with it c… 21 seconds ago رنا السبيّل RT @verge: Astronomers say they’ve found the closest black hole to Earth https://t.co/15IAZyztQ3 https://t.co/nwUz5yrG52 22 seconds ago Terrapin Station RT @NatGeo: The newly discovered black hole is an estimated four times the mass of the sun, and lurks in a star system you can see with the… 51 seconds ago The Golden Hawk ♈ RT @CNET: Scientists find closest black hole to Earth about 1,000 light-years away https://t.co/3tHVztbL3P 55 seconds ago Robbie RT @WBrettWilson: https://t.co/JNs1YXKP03 This is false. The closest black hole to Planet Earth is Canada's #GreenParty - aka @CanadianGr… 2 minutes ago CNET Scientists find closest black hole to Earth about 1,000 light-years away https://t.co/3tHVztbL3P 2 minutes ago Martha Dunlop Republican RT @NEWS_MAKER: Astronomers find closest black hole to Earth, hints of more https://t.co/j3s5rwes31 2 minutes ago NEWS MAKER Astronomers find closest black hole to Earth, hints of more https://t.co/j3s5rwes31 3 minutes ago