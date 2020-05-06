Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > My Boy Lollipop hitmaker Millie Small dies aged 73

My Boy Lollipop hitmaker Millie Small dies aged 73

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:03s - Published
My Boy Lollipop hitmaker Millie Small dies aged 73

My Boy Lollipop hitmaker Millie Small dies aged 73

My Boy Lollipop hitmaker Millie Small dies aged 73 The singer suffered a stroke, according to her friend and manager, Chris Blackwell, who also co-produced the 1964 hit 'My Boy Lollipop', which became one of the top-selling ska songs of all time.

Chris paid a touching tribute to Millie, who he described as "a really sweet person", "very funny" and "really special".

He told the Jamaica Observer: He told the Jamaica Observer: He told the Jamaica Observer:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tributes after My Boy Lollipop singer Millie Small dies aged 72

Tributes have been paid to Jamaican singer Millie Small, best known for her 1960s hit My Boy...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

My Boy Lollipop singer Millie Small dies aged 72

My Boy Lollipop singer Millie Small dies aged 72A representative of her label, Island Records, said she died in London on Tuesday after falling ill...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

spsobmh

Marius RT @IOL: "My Boy Lollipop" hitmaker Millie Small has passed away at the age of 73, after suffering a stroke. @IOL_Lifestyle https://t.co/1W… 2 hours ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) 'My Boy Lollipop' hitmaker #Millie #Small dies aged 73 https://t.co/4P6rm5cghs 3 hours ago

alt_F4__

PDM Sam My Boy Lollipop hitmaker Millie Small dies aged 73 https://t.co/5V5QayoWlq 3 hours ago

IOL

IOL News "My Boy Lollipop" hitmaker Millie Small has passed away at the age of 73, after suffering a stroke. @IOL_Lifestyle https://t.co/1W45TQOf0W 4 hours ago

msnintl

MSN International Edition Jamaican singer Millie Small dies aged 73 https://t.co/n6DnrJxEbJ 4 hours ago

247newsafrica

247News.Africa ‘My Boy Lollipop’ hitmaker Millie Small dies aged 73 https://t.co/65jgSnYGWy 5 hours ago

IOL_Lifestyle

IOL Lifestyle 'My Boy Lollipop' hitmaker Millie Small dies aged 73 https://t.co/bbOwR0CpNl 5 hours ago