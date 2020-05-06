My Boy Lollipop hitmaker Millie Small dies aged 73 The singer suffered a stroke, according to her friend and manager, Chris Blackwell, who also co-produced the 1964 hit 'My Boy Lollipop', which became one of the top-selling ska songs of all time.

Chris paid a touching tribute to Millie, who he described as "a really sweet person", "very funny" and "really special".

He told the Jamaica Observer: