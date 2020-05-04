Matt Hancock on resignation of scientific adviser
Health Secretary Matt Hanock said that national lockdown rules were “for everyone,” after one of the Government’s key scientific advisers quit over visits from his girlfriend amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Imperial College epidemiologist Neil Ferguson developed models that predicted hundreds of thousands would die unless the UK imposed drastic restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
His advice was key in triggering Britain's lockdown in March.