Shannon Sharpe: The Nets' success in playoffs will be determined by Durant and Kyrie's chemistry
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:00s - Published
With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both nearly healed from their injuries, the Brooklyn Nets might be able to make a playoff run when the NBA postseason continues.
Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that the Nets' success fully relies on team chemistry and their ability to not step over each other.