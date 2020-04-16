Global  

Shannon Sharpe: The Nets' success in playoffs will be determined by Durant and Kyrie's chemistry

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both nearly healed from their injuries, the Brooklyn Nets might be able to make a playoff run when the NBA postseason continues.

Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that the Nets' success fully relies on team chemistry and their ability to not step over each other.

