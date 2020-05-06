Global  

Adele Reveals More Weight Loss in Birthday Instagram Photo In her first post since December 2019, the"Hello" singer thanked well-wishers on her 32nd birthday.

Adele, via Instagram Adele appears to have dropped even more weight than in photos that had surfaced of her at Drake's birthday party last fall.

Adele went on to thank first-responders and other workers taking on the coronavirus pandemic.

Adele, via Instagram Celebrities took notice of Adele's new figure with Chrissy Teigen writing, "I mean are you kidding me." Lil Nas X added, "why you won." According to 'Page Six,' the sirtfood diet has helped Adele with losing weight.

The diet centers around foods that improve metabolism and cellular health.

