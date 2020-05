Florian Schneider in Kraftwerk's 'The Robots' Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:50s - Published 37 minutes ago Florian Schneider in Kraftwerk's 'The Robots' A statement said he "passed away from a short cancer disease just a few days after his 73rd birthday" 0

Tweets about this MaShaZ RT @dkmntl: RIP Florian Schneider. It is no exaggeration to say the history of electronic music would be completely different without his c… 12 minutes ago Alaric | 🏠 Florian Schneider of #Kraftwerk made me believe that Andriods do in fact dream. I hope that flights of robots take… https://t.co/jneHH4A27E 20 minutes ago Sacha Puttnam https://t.co/N87cgTtagJ We are Robots. We have become Robots through our experience of working and living. We are j… https://t.co/T0wDrqT46F 20 minutes ago Christian RT @ivolan: Thank you. R.I.P Florian Schneider. #Kraftwerk #Robots #ManMachine #Düsseldorf https://t.co/MVKG5SWxxa 27 minutes ago DanielHM RT @909originals: Before they were robots... With the passing of Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider, 909originals takes a look back at… 32 minutes ago @premeddork While paying tribute to legendary Florian Schneider~ just acknowledging 1 of the original members of Kraftwerk ofte… https://t.co/PiHZhu7pAm 41 minutes ago Death Reference Desk Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk co-founder, dies aged 73 We are the robots We are the robots We are the robots We ar… https://t.co/2r5fPIVYyx 41 minutes ago Nikki Volan Thank you. R.I.P Florian Schneider. #Kraftwerk #Robots #ManMachine #Düsseldorf https://t.co/MVKG5SWxxa 42 minutes ago