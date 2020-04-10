US Private Sector Has Lost Over 20 Million Jobs, Report Says ADP National Employment's report says that the cuts happened between March and April.

ADP's Ahu Yildirmaz, via NPR ADP adds that the service sector has lost over 16 million jobs.

4.3 million roles have been cut in manufacturing, and large businesses have slashed nine million jobs.

Small and medium-sized businesses have lost six million and 5.3 million, respectively.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues in America, over 30 million people have filed for unemployment.

According to NPR, analysts predict the U.S. Labor Department will show an unemployment rate of 16 percent for April 2020.

In March, the rate increased to 4.4 percent and U.S. job growth saw its decades-long streak come to an end.