Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > US Private Sector Has Lost Over 20 Million Jobs, Report Says

US Private Sector Has Lost Over 20 Million Jobs, Report Says

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published
US Private Sector Has Lost Over 20 Million Jobs, Report Says

US Private Sector Has Lost Over 20 Million Jobs, Report Says

US Private Sector Has Lost Over 20 Million Jobs, Report Says ADP National Employment's report says that the cuts happened between March and April.

ADP's Ahu Yildirmaz, via NPR ADP adds that the service sector has lost over 16 million jobs.

4.3 million roles have been cut in manufacturing, and large businesses have slashed nine million jobs.

Small and medium-sized businesses have lost six million and 5.3 million, respectively.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues in America, over 30 million people have filed for unemployment.

According to NPR, analysts predict the U.S. Labor Department will show an unemployment rate of 16 percent for April 2020.

In March, the rate increased to 4.4 percent and U.S. job growth saw its decades-long streak come to an end.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Private Sector Lost More Than 20 Million Jobs In April

Report: Private Sector Lost More Than 20 Million Jobs In AprilWatch VideoEmployment in the private sector fell by more than 20 million jobs in April, according...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •RTTNews


Futures pare gains after data shows record job losses

U.S. stocks futures pared gains after ADP's report showed the private sector lost a record 20 million...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PYT_Mayne

koolazMoFo RT @GlobalGrind: US Private Sector Has Lost Over 20 Million Jobs, Report Says https://t.co/xvMDmxhbur 5 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy The report says small businesses accounted for more than 6 million lost jobs, mid-sized for more than 5 million, an… https://t.co/yCwTercQkq 5 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind US Private Sector Has Lost Over 20 Million Jobs, Report Says https://t.co/xvMDmxhbur 6 hours ago

contadata2

Contadata Private sector lost over 20M jobs in April to coronavirus, says ADP https://t.co/FRtkLu6388 https://t.co/rS4523QxBw 6 hours ago

AccountingToday

Accounting Today Private sector employers cut an unprecedented 20,236,000 jobs through April 12 and probably many more since that ti… https://t.co/XtzmNrkP2E 7 hours ago

JeanCaragher

Jean Caragher Private sector lost over 20 million jobs in April due to coronavirus, says ADP https://t.co/sAqHuTa07K https://t.co/RHDXmaLxO9 7 hours ago

CPA_Trendlines

Rick Telberg Private sector lost over 20 million jobs in April due to coronavirus, says ADP: COVID-19 wiped out most of the jobs… https://t.co/or986mvk7d 7 hours ago

JoeAlexnjoe

joe thomas Salaries cut, jobs lost... prices hike.....How can we survive? How long shall we continue in this situation? People… https://t.co/HcqoULe6LV 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Economists at JPMorgan Predicting 20 Percent Unemployment and 25 Million Jobs Lost [Video]

Economists at JPMorgan Predicting 20 Percent Unemployment and 25 Million Jobs Lost

As confirmed cases of the coronavirus continue to rise around the world, in the U.S. top economists at JPMorgan are predicting a 40 percent drop in GDP and a 20 percent unemployment rate. Veuer’s..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published