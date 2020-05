Watch what keeps Suchitra Pillai in good spirits

Suchitra Pillai spoke with RJ Meenal as part of a live event 100 Hours 100 Stars.

The actor said that music, spirituality and tarot reading are keeping her in good spirits during the lockdown.

The event 100 Hours 100 Stars was organized by Fever network to raise funds for Covid-19.

Watch the video for more details.