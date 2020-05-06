Global  

National Nurses Day
National Nurses Day
National Nurses Day

Alicia says: "two amazing women spent an entire weekend in april creating this beautiful tribute in front of the smullin center at asante rogue regional -- this is just one of the many acts of appreciation by community members to show support for our nurses and medical professionals."

The coronavirus pandemic is shining a special spotlight on how nurses put their lives on the line every day to help others.

Merkley says: "they are the angles of our health care system.

Take this moment, if you know a nurse, reach out and thank him or her" national nurses day kicks off nurses week which ends on may 12th, the birthday of florence nightingale, the english nurse that is known as the founder of modern nursing.

Healthcare is the largest employer in the rogue valley so it's no suprise that during today and this coming week, support shows up in multiple ways thorughout the community.

Amanda says: the message i want to get out there to our nurses is just thank you so much from the bottom of my heart you provide so much value in our community and i cant even put into words the amount of support and love you pour into our patients and therefore our community alicia says: "with over 3 million working nurses in the us today, nurses make up the highest percentage of the us healthcare workforce -- a piece of our nation that we would truly be lost without -- so today from all of us here at newswatch 12 we say thank you -- we see you and we are so thankful for your work and sacrafice on this national nurses day.

In medford, alicia rubin,



