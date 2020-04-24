Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 139th Flyover of Support (5-5-20)

139th Flyover of Support (5-5-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
139th Flyover of Support (5-5-20)
139th Flyover of Support (5-5-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

139th Flyover of Support (5-5-20)

Northwest missouri turning their eyes to the sky today... the missouri air national guard honoring health care workers in the area with a series of flyovers around the region... c-130's from the 139th airlift wing based out at rosecrans in st.

Joseph took to the skies... the planes and their crews taking part in a flyover to show appreciation to those combating the coronavirus... the c-130's made trips over hospitals in st.

Joseph, cameron, atchison, liberty and north kansas city... hospitals say it was fitting for the fly-over to happen on national nurses day... (sot tami easton/director of nurses, cameron regional medical center: "it's been tough, the times have been tough and this just reaffirms that everybody has our back.") easton says cameron hospital is also grateful the community has contined to support them by donating masks and food.

(sot)




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

F-15 Pilot Hopes Flyover Inspires Health Care Workers [Video]

F-15 Pilot Hopes Flyover Inspires Health Care Workers

Four F-15s flew over Massachusetts hospitals to show support for health care workers battling coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:15Published
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas for healthcare appreciation [Video]

Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas for healthcare appreciation

The Thunderbirds flew over Las Vegas to show appreciation and support for the healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel who are working on the front lines to combat COVID-19...

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:00Published