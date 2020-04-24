139th Flyover of Support (5-5-20)

Northwest missouri turning their eyes to the sky today... the missouri air national guard honoring health care workers in the area with a series of flyovers around the region... c-130's from the 139th airlift wing based out at rosecrans in st.

Joseph took to the skies... the planes and their crews taking part in a flyover to show appreciation to those combating the coronavirus... the c-130's made trips over hospitals in st.

Joseph, cameron, atchison, liberty and north kansas city... hospitals say it was fitting for the fly-over to happen on national nurses day... (sot tami easton/director of nurses, cameron regional medical center: "it's been tough, the times have been tough and this just reaffirms that everybody has our back.") easton says cameron hospital is also grateful the community has contined to support them by donating masks and food.

