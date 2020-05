Libraries in Pima County set to open on Monday

Library services, including free internet access, returns after almost two months

APRIL 15TH AND A LOT MORE.

SOT"I WAS VERY SHOCKED AND I NOWI'M IN A QUANDARY WHAT DO I DOWITH THIS?," AN EXTRA 24-HUNDRED DOLLARS -- FOR HISPARENTS -- WAS DEPOSITED INTOTHEIR BANK ACCOUNT.

AND BOTH-- HAVE DIED IN THE LAST TWOYEARS.

SOT "I WAS TRYING TOGET MY PARENTS ESTATE WRAPPEDUP NOW THAT I HAVE THEIR TAXESAND THINGS DONE I'M NOT SUREWHAT TO DO," AND ON TOP OFTHAT ----HIS PARTNER---- WHOWAS WORKING ON (HIS MOTHER'SESTATE BECAUSE SHE-- DIEDEARLIER (THIS YEAR ALSO FOUNDAN EXTRA 12- HUNDRED DOLLARSIN HER ACCOUNT.

THE GRANDTOTAL --36- HUNDRED DOLLARS INSTIMULUS MONEY WENT TO FAMILYMEMBERS WHO DIED.

SOT "I FEELBAD ABOUT THAT BECAUSE SOMEPEOPLE NEED IT A LOT MORE THANI DO PEOPLE WHO HAVE LOSTTHEIR JOBS AND THINGS," KGUN 9SPOKE TO REPRESENTATIVES ATTHE IRS AND WE'RE TOLD THAT IFYOU RECEIVE A CHECK FORSOMEONE WHO HAS PASSED AWAY---THAT MONEY HAS TO GO BACK--(IMMEDIATELY.

AND YOU RECEIVEDTHE MONEY FOR A DECEASEDSPOUSE YOU WILL HAVE TO RETURNTHE EXTRA 12-HUNDREDDOLLARS--- DESIGNATED FOR THATPERSON.

SO HOW EXACTLY DO YOURETURN THE CASH?

WELL THE IRSSAYS IF YOU RECEIVED A CHECKIN THE MAIL JUST WRITE "VOID"ON THE BACK OF THE CHECK ANDSEND IT BACK.

IF YOU GOT ADIRECT DEPOSIT OR CASHED THECHECK ALREADY THE PAYMENT CANBE MADE VIA CHECK OR MONEYORDER.

- ANOTHER SIDE NOTE ISIF SOMEONE WHO'S IN PRISONGETS A CHECK--- THAT MONEYSHOULD ALSO BE RETURNED TO THEIRS AND IF MARRIED YOU ONLYNEED TO RETURN (THEIR( SHAREOF THE FUNDS.

SO HERE'S WHATYOU DO..

(ADD GRAPHIC) SEND ACHECK OR MONEY ORDER PAYABLETO THE "U- S TREASURY -- WRITE"2020 EIP" AND THE SOCIALSECURITY OR PERSONALIDENTIFICATION NUMBER OF THE(RECEIVER ON THE PAYMENT.

ANDFINALLY BE SURE TO INCLUDE ANOTE EXPLAINING WHY YOU'RESENDING THE MONEY BACK.

OUR NICE MAY WEATHER CONTINUES AS TEMPERATURES REMAIN CLOSE TO AVERAGE FOR THIS TIME OF THE YEAR. OVERNIGHT, IN TUCSON, WE WILL SEE AN INCREASE IN HIGH CLOUDS WITH A LOW OF 60 DEGREES. HIGH CLOUDS WILL HELP KEEP OUR TEMPERATURES DOWN A FEW DEGREES FOR THURSDAY. WARMER TEMPERATURES AND WIND ARE IN THE FORECAST.

OVERNIGHT, INTUCSON, WE WILL SEE ANINCREASE IN HIGH CLOUDS WITH ALOW OF 60 DEGREES.

HIGH CLOUDSWILL HELP KEEP OURTEMPERATURES DOWN A FEWDEGREES FOR THURSDAY.

HIGH CLOUDS WILL HELPKEEP OUR TEMPERATURES DOWN AFEW DEGREES FOR THURSDAY.WARMER TEMPERATURES AND WINDARE IN THE FORECAST.A SALUTE TO TUCSON'S HEALTHCARE WORKERS -- IN THE FORM OFA FLYOVER.

THE SPECIAL MEANINGFOR THE PILOTS -- ON THE EVEOF THE FLIGHT.

AND WHERE YOUCAN SEE THE FORMATION FLY OVERTHE TUCSON AREA.

YOU'REWATCHING KGUN NINE ON YOURDAVIS-MONTHAN AND THE ARIZONAAIR NATIONAL GUARD WILL SAYTHANK YOU TO FRONTLINE WORKERSOF THIS PANDEMIC -- WITH ATUCSON AREA FLYOVER.

AS IFOUND OUT -- IT HAS SPECIALMEANING FOR THREE OF THE FOURPILOTS TAKING PART.MAJOR CODY WILTON -- CALL SIGN"SHIV" -- IS USED TOPERFORMING FOR CROWDS IN HISA-10 THUNDERBOLT II.

HE'S THECOMMANDER OF THE A-10DEMONSTRATION TEAM -- THATNORMALLY WOULD BE PERFORMINGAT AIR SHOWS ACROSS THECOUNTRY THIS TIME OF YEAR.INSTEAD -- HE'LL TEAM UP WITHTHE 162ND WING OF THE ARIZONAAIR NATIONAL GUARD FOR AFLYOVER -- TO THANK FRONTLINEWORKERS IN TUCSON.

"THEY DON'TGET THAT THANKS THAT OFTEN.

SOTO GO OUT THERE AND DOSOMETHING FOR THEM TO SHOW OURSUPPORT, AND HOW MUCH WEAPPRECIATE WHAT THEY DO, ISAWESOME." "THIS IS OUR THANKYOU TO OUR HEROES THAT HAVEBEEN FIGHTING THIS VIRUS.

YOUHAVE BEEN AN OUTSTANDING POINTOF SUPPORT AND ENCOURAGEMENTTO US S A WING.

I HOPE YOUENJOY OUR TRIBUTE TO YOUTOMORROW." DURING THE FLYOVER-- MAJOR WILTON WILL PILOT ONEOF THE TWO A-10'S.

HE AND HISWINGMAN HAVE AN EMOTIONALCONNECTION TO THE FRONTLINEWORKERS THEY'RE GOING TOTHANK.

"THE FLIGHT LEAD ISGOING TO BE ONE OF MY SAFETYOBSERVERS.

HIS WIFE ISCURRENTLY A NURSE HERE INTUCSON.

MY WIFE JUST MOVED,BUT SHE WAS A NURSE AND ANURSE ANESTHETIST HERE INTUCSON FOR FOUR YEARS.

ONE OFTHE VIPER PILOTS WIFE IS ALSOIN HEALTH CARE." VIPER IS THENICKNAME OF THE F-16.

A PAIROF VIPERS WILL FLY WITH TWOA-10 WARTHOGS -- TO FORM ADIAMOND.

THE FLYOVER BEGINSTHURSDAY AFTERNOON JUST AFTER2 -- IN GREEN VALLEY.

THEFORMATION HEADS NORTH TOMARANA -- AND THEN AROUND THECATALINAS.

THE BEST WAY TOWORK THE FORMATION WAS TO GOAROUND THE MOUNTAIN AND THENCOMEBACK IN, TO GO ACROSS THECENTER OF TUCSON.

YEAH,DEFINITELY A LITTLECHALLENGING."THIS FLYOVER HAS BEEN IN THEPLANNING STAGES FOR WEEKS.THEY HAD TO GET PERMISSIONFROM THE AIR FORCE AND THEF-A-A -- BEFORE FINALIZING THEFLIGHT PLAN FOR THE MISSION.THE UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA ISONE OF THE FEW COLLEGES THATALREADY PLANS TO RESUME INPERSON CLASSES THIS FALL.

HOWTHEIR PLAN TO KEEP STUDENTSAND FACULTY SAFE -- COULD BETHE BLUE PRINT FOR THE REST OFTHE COUNTRY.

YOU'RE WATCHINGECONOMIES.

THAT INCLUDESDECISIONS AND WHEN TO RE-OPENPUBLIC UNIVERSITIES.

HERE INARIZONA -- STUDENTS ARE GOINGBACK TO CAMPUS IN THE FALL.BUT THAT'S NOT THE CASE INOTHER STATES OR UNIVERSITYSYSTEMS. HERE'S ABC'S TOMLLAMAS.FEARING A SECOND WAVE, HARVARDMEDICAL SCHOOL, SAYS IT WILLPROVIDE REMOTE LEARNING FORSTUDENTS ENTERING THIS FALL.JUST A DAY AFTER CAL STATEUNIVERSITY - THE NATION'SLARGEST FOUR YEAR PUBLICUNIVERSITY SYSTEM - CANCELEDALL IN- PERSON CLASSES FOR THEFALL.

BUT AT THE UNIVERSITY OFARIZONA IN CLASS LEARNING WILLSTART ON SCHEDULE IN THE FALL- THE SCHOOLTAKING TESTINGINTO ITS OWN HANDS TO PROTECTITS STUDENTS.

ABC NEWS GETTINGA FIRST LOOK AT HOW THEY PLANTO DO IT.

AT THE HEART OF THEPROJECT THEIR RESEARCH LABSWHERE THEY'VE CREATED AND NOWPROCESSED THEIR OWN DIAGNOSTICAND ANTIBODY TESTS.

DR RYANSPRISSLER / UNIV OF AZ STAFFSCIENTIST "IF THERE'S ANOTHEROUTBREAK ON CAMPUS YOU'REGONNA LEARN ABOUT IT RIGHTHERE.

WE WILL: THE SCHOOL'SPRESIDENT, A CARDIOTHORACICSURGEON, TELLING ME HE'SCONFIDENT THEY CAN TEST TRACKAND HELP TREAT THEIR 60K PLUSFACULTY STAFF AND STUDENTS.EVEN RESERVING A DORM BUILDINGTO BE AN INFIRMARY IF NEEDED.TOM: THIS COULD BE THEBLUEPRINT ON HOW TO RE-OPEN ORIT COULD BE A BLUEPRINT FORDISASTER.

ROBERT: ABSOLUTELYRIGHT.

TOM: HAVE YOU THOUGHTTHAT?

ROBERT: OH ABSOLUTELY,EVERY DAY, WE'VE GOT 104 DAYSBEFORE WE'RE SCHEDULED TOWELCOME PEOPLE BACK TO CAMPUS,IT'LL LOOK VERY, VERYDIFFERENTTHE UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA WASALSO AWARDED MORE THAN AMILLION DOLLARS IN COVID-19RELIEF MONEY TODAY.

IT WILL GOTO HELP RURAL HOSPITALS INARIZONA THROUGH THE CRISIS.

16HOSPITALS IN ARIZONA AREELIGIBLE FOR THE MONEY.INTERNET ACCESS HAS BEEN VITALDURING THESE TIMES.

AS NINE ONYOUR SIDE'S ROGELIO MARESREPORTS -- THOSE WHO'VE GONEWITHOUT A CONNECTION -- WILLBE ABLE TO RECONNECT ASLIBRARIES OPEN UP IN PIMACOUNTY.PKG A WEALTH OF KNOWLEDGE ANDINFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLETO YOU AGAIN -- STARTING NEXTMONDAY.

SOT WE'RE HAVING THESAME HOURS FOR ALL LIBRARIESRIGHT NOW SO IT WILL JUST BE10 TO 5, MONDAY THROUGHFRIDAY.

06SEC LIBRARIES INPIMA COUNTY WILL BE OPEN TOTHE PUBLIC AFTER CLOSING INLATE MARCH.

SOT PEOPLE CANCOME IN AND PICK UP BOOKS THATTHEY'VE HAD ON RESERVE.

03SECIT'S A CHANCE FOR ANYONE WHOHAS GONE WITHOUT A VITALSERVICE -- INTERNET ACCESS --TO RECONNECT.

SOT THEY CAN USECOMPUTERS FOR 30 MINUTES ONCEA DAY.

WE'RE EXPECTING THESEVISITS TO BE VERY SHORT, THISIS NOT OUR REGULAR COME BACKTO THE LIBRARY YET.

12SEC THEDIRECTOR OF LIBRARIES IN THECOUNTY -- AMBER MATHEWSON --SAYS SOME LOCATIONS ARE GOINGTO SERVE UP LITERATURE QUITELIKE A MEAL.

SOT IN SOMELOCATIONS WE'LL HAVE CURBSIDESERVICE ONLY.

04SEC SOT ATOTHER LIBRARIES THEY'LL BEABLE TO WALK UP TO THE DOORAND GET BOOKS PICKED UPSIMILAR TO WHAT THEY MIGHTHAVE BEEN DOING AT SOMERESTAURANTS.

07SEC SOT AND INA FEW LIBRARIES THEY'LL BEABLE TO ACTUALLY WALK INTO THECOUNTER TO GET THEIR BOOKS.05SEC WITH BOOKS INCIRCULATION -- IN AND OUT OFHANDS ACROSS THE COUNTY --MATHEWSON TOLD KGUN9 THELIBRARY'S PLAN TO SANITIZE --QUARANTINE OF THOSE BOOKS.

SOTBOOKS THAT HAVE BEEN RETURNEDOR WILL BE RETURNED WILL BEHELD FOR THREE DAYS.

05SEC SHESAYS IF YOU HAVE RUBBINGALCOHOL YOU CAN HELP BY GENTLYWIPING DOWN BOOKS SURFACES.ROGELIO MARES -- WISHING YOUHAPPY READING -- FOR KGUN 9 ONYOUR SIDE.