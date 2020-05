Recent related videos from verified sources Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized In Maryland



Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized for a benign gallbladder condition. According to Business Insider, she is being treated for it at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 8 hours ago Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized For Gallbladder Condition



On Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized for a gallbladder condition. Business Insider reports she was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 14 hours ago