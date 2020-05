Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized

CONTINUE TO HEAR ARGUMENTS BYPHONE TODAY.

AND ONE OF THEJUSTICES WILL BE PARTICIPATINGWHILE SITTING IN A HOSPITALROOM AT JOHNS HOPKINS.

ONMONDAY, JUSTICE RUTH BADERGINSBERG WAS TAKEN TO AHOSPITAL IN ━C.

DOCTORSDIAGNOSED AN INFECTION IN HERGALLBLADDER..

AT SOME POINT,SHE WAS BROGHT HERE TBALTIMORE.

SHE IS SAID TO BE DOING WELL&RESTING COMFORTABLY HERE ATJOHNS HOPKINS.

AND JUST KNOWTHAT WHEN YOU WALK BY THISHOSPITAL TODAY& THAT THERE ISA SUPREME COURT JUSTICE INSIDELISTENING TO ORAL ARGUMENTS.JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBERG&OR ━━G AS HER FANS CALL HER&WAS SENT TO JOHNS HOPKINSYESTERDAY FOR AN INFECTIONRELATED TO A BENIGNGALLBLADDER CONDITION.

SHEFIRST SOUGHT MEDICAL HELP IND━ C ON MONDAY AFTER IT WASFIRST DIAGNOSED& THEN CAME TOBALTIMORE.

SHE STILLPARTICIPATED IN ORAL ARGUMENTSBY PHONE BOTH DAYS.

GINSBERGIS EXPECTED TO STAY AT JOHNSHOPKINS FOR A DAY OR TWO.

THELAST TIME SHE WAS HERE WASBACK IN NOVEMBER WITH ANINFECTION& THAT HAPPENED JUSTMONTHS AFTER SHE HAD RADIATIONFOR A TUMOR ON HER PANCREAS.GINSBERG HAS BEEN TREATED FOURTIMES FOR CANCER... AND ONLYMISSED COURT ONCE BECAUSE OFIT IN 2━18& WHICH WAS THEFIRST TIME SINCE SHE BECAME AJUSTICE IN 1993.

SHE HAS QUITETHE FOLLOWING ON SOCIAL MEDIA.SH━KNOWN FOR THEWORKOUTS THAT SHE DOES AT THECOURTHOUSE.

WEKEPT THAT UP DESPITE THE FACTTHAT THE SUPREME COURT IS NOTHEARING ORAL ARGUMENTS IN THECOURTROOM BUT RATHER BY PHONEBECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUS.SHE IS 8━YEAR━ OLD& AND SAYSSHE WOULD LIKE TO SERVE ON THECOUNTRYSHEIT.

