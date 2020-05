US-China ties: White House says China covered up COVID-19 cases Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:16s - Published 13 minutes ago US-China ties: White House says China covered up COVID-19 cases Trump administration has ramped up criticism of China, describing ties as 'disappointing'

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this Cent US-China ties: White House says China covered up COVID-19 cases @AJENews https://t.co/9iApVTtzgd 17 minutes ago Global Issues Web US-China ties: White House says China covered up COVID-19 cases https://t.co/Iv0GJRIJVV 17 minutes ago Deji Sadiq US-China ties: White House says China covered up COVID-19 cases Trump administration has ramped up criticism of Chi… https://t.co/nY9EEBl8W7 23 minutes ago Pakistan News US-China ties: White House says China covered up COVID-19 cases https://t.co/RfpQtSa2wU 35 minutes ago Andy Vermaut US-China ties: White House says China covered up COVID-19 cases https://t.co/vT5gkLvd0C 37 minutes ago One News Page US-China ties: White House says China covered up COVID-19 cases https://t.co/cv3WcDK5Rr Trump administration has… https://t.co/bNeJeYrBHD 38 minutes ago MSN Singapore 'Ties with China disappointing' https://t.co/ngv5dhilIG https://t.co/MCWn40SYZs 2 hours ago Tuedh RT @KelemenCari: Two of the most combative female reporters at the White House Coronavirus briefings, both from CBS, have strong personal t… 11 hours ago