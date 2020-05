Scientists believe water may have run in rivers on ancient Mars 3.7 billion years ago, according to a paper published in Nature Communications.



Recent related videos from verified sources Rivers may have existed on Mars for more than 100,000 years



UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS — Scientists believe water may have run in rivers on ancient Mars 3.7 billion years ago, according to a paper published in Nature Communications. Researchers speculate.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:27 Published 2 hours ago 'Extraterrestrial Equivalent of the River Rhine' Spotted on Mars



Scientists captured high-resolution images of 3.7 billion-year-old rocks revealing evidence of rivers that "continuously shifted their gullies, creating sandbanks, similar to the Rhine or the rivers.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:00 Published 1 day ago