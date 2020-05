Jessica Simpson Claps Back At 'Vogue' After Being Body-Shamed



Jessica Simpson is clapping back at 'Vogue' after being body-shamed for her 2007 Met Gala look. Plus, Tom Cruise his heading to space for his next role, and Jim Gaffigan is gearing up to play Rob Ford..

Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:33 Published 16 hours ago