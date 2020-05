Wynn offering free testing & extended pay for employees Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:36s - Published 44 minutes ago Wynn offering free testing & extended pay for employees Wynn Resorts Employees can head to the Wynn to be tested for COVID-19 regardless of if they have symptoms. Wynn Resort Employees will now get paid through May 31, as well. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wynn offering free testing & extended pay for employees TODAY--- WYNN RESORTSEMPLOYEES CAN HEAD TO THE WYNNTO BE TESTED FOR COVID 19..REGARDLESS IF THEY HAVE BEENEXPOSED TO THE VIRUS OR HAVEANY SYMPTOMS.FREE TESTING FOR ALL EMPLOYEESBEGAN MONDAY.MEANTIME--THE RESORT IS NOWACCEPTING RESERVATIONS FORMEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.BUT WILL FOLLOW GUIDANCE FROMTHE GOVERNOR AND STATEREGULATORS ON WHEN TO REOPEN.ALL WYNN RESORTS EMPLOYEES WILLNOW GET PAID THROUGH MAY-31-ST.MORE THAN 15- THOUSANDEMPLOYEES AT WYNN AND ENCOREWILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVEPAY-ROLL COVERAGE..THE COMPANY IS ALSO AVERAGINGOUT TIPS FOR THOSE WHOTYPICALLY EARN THEM..





You Might Like

Tweets about this Summer Evans ☾ The Wynn keeps stepping up their game as this quarantine continues. They are now extending all employee pay to the… https://t.co/hbPM1wPAqf 18 hours ago FJPence RT @KTNV: #NEW Wynn Resorts offering free coronavirus testing to employees https://t.co/yTpD35zc3n 1 week ago KTNV Action News #NEW Wynn Resorts offering free coronavirus testing to employees https://t.co/yTpD35zc3n 1 week ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Wynn Resorts & UMC partner for COVID-19 testing



Wynn Resorts has partnered with university medical center to give the company's employees free COVID-19 testing. Beginning on Monday, Wynn employees will have direct access to testing at certain UMC.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:29 Published 1 week ago