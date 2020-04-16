Inside Ciara and Russell Wilson's baby-bumping relationship Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 07:05s - Published 9 hours ago Inside Ciara and Russell Wilson's baby-bumping relationship Singer Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made it through some tough times before they found their happy ending. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Inside Ciara and Russell Wilson's baby-bumping relationship He's the star quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks.And she's a hit recording artistwith the goodies to back it up.Crazy how these successful attractive peoplejust keep finding each other.Ah Hollywood.It's time for "Hooked Up to Hitched".(dynamic music)Ciara thought she had found the one back in 2013,but unfortunately that one wasn't Russell Wilson.Before she met her current bey,Ciara was engaged to recording artist Future,and the couple had a child together in 2014.Right before she found out that he cheated on her.Yikes!Ciara made the understandable decisionthat she had no future with the rapperand moved on to greener pastures with her son,who is also named Future.Yup.Cut to 2015 when Ciara and Russellmake their official debut as a couple,at a White House state dinner no less.Their first date was at the White House?My first dates are usually at White Castle.Wilson and Ciara immediately drew the eye of the paparazzibecause how could they not?Have you seen them?Adorably, Russell had his eye on Ciarabefore he even met her.I told somebody that that's the girlI wanted to be with before I ever met her.Is when you saw her or she was, you hadn't met her.Before I met her.I was like, I'm probably gonna end up with Ciara.(audience laughing)The confidence!He basically secreted his relationship into existence.In fact, Russell says God spoke to himand told him to "Lead her in faith."The couple has been very openabout their shared Christian values.And believe it or not they were celibatetheir entire first year that they dated.Wow!I'm not sure we can even call this episode"Hooked Up to Hitched".That's a good point.While you might expect a star quarterbackto want to attend Ciara's body partyas soon as possible, it was actually Russellleading the charge for abstinence.He said "If you can really love somebody without that,then you can really love somebody."The couple got engaged in March of 2016while on vacation in the Seychelles.And of course...She said yes.Yeah!Unfortunately their premarital bliss was short lived.In an unwelcome blast from the past Ciara's ex,Future, seemed to be making murder threats.Celibacy and now murder?Just let these hotties dry hump in peace.Future posted a series of threatening tweetsaimed at Wilson, apparently objecting tothe quarterback spending time with his and Ciara's son.He called a photo of Russell pushing baby Futurein a stroller a publicity stunt.And tweeted gun emojis pointing at football emojis.What has the world come to?Yeah, there really is nothingmore badass than some emoji threats.But Ciara took them seriouslybecause she listed these threatsin a $15 million defamation suit she filed against her ex,although a court found them not to be relevant to her case.Pressing ahead as best as they couldin the face of a crazy ex-boyfriend,Ciara and Russell finally got marriedin July, 2016, after a brisk three month engagement.Hm, three months, it's almost as ifthey were in a rush to do something.Baby, you know what we're doing tonight.I know what we did last nightand we're going to do it multiple times.What could that have been?Sex!Totally unrelated, the couple welcomed their first daughter,Sienna, into the world later that year.Ciara's wedding ceremonyand footage from the birth of her daughterwere featured prominently in her music videofor the song "Beauty Marks".She broke down in tears talking about her husbandand their beautiful family on "The View".When I met the love of my life,it was not only loving me, to love me was to love my son.And that journey was, that's real.In January the couple welcomed number three,as Wilson affectionately referred to the childin this adorable pregnancy tweet.And I'm happy to inform you their kidsare just as cute as they are.Ah, I want them to adopt me.Me too.Okay, let's breakdown Ciara and Russell's relationship.Well it did get off to a bit ofa messy start at first, right?They came in with a little bit of baggage.Russell was a divorcee, he got married tohis high school sweetheart.And Ciara had just broken off that engagementwith Future, and they had a baby together.She was a new mom starting a new relationship.Yeah.It's not easy.I know, but Russell still took her on,with her child and everythingbecause she really was the woman of his dreams.He said that he had spoken into existencein a way that he wanted to date her, right?That's impressive.And I think it's good advice for everyone.If you see someone you're attracted to, make the move.Pray on it, send an email, do what you gotta do.But make the move, don't just keep quietand then wonder what could've been.Do you really believe that,if you speak it into existence?If you say, I'm gonna marry Brad Pitt,he's on the market again.(laughs)Are you using the show to manifest thingsin the universe?Sure, who elseis on my hit list, I know.But you should go for it, if Brad Pitt'sthe guy for you I'm rooting for you.I mean he's a little old, but anyway.I think that they work though,aside from the baggage that they brought intothe relationship a little bit.And I hate to call, definitely notthe fact that she had children.But their relationships that they hadcome out of, those were tough.But they were also in a way maybe a gift and a cursebecause even though those previous relationshipswere very difficult, I'm sure theylearned a lot from those relationships.And so they brought a lot of knowledgeinto the relationship that they cultivated together.So we gotta talk about their religionand the celibacy year.Yes.Dating and not having sex, openly and publicly,not having sex until they got married.Not having sex in public, yeah that's.They'd be arrested if they did that.That's not what I meant.But they definitely didn't have sex in public either.It's a big deal in the year 2016to publicly say, as celebrities,that we are following our Christian valuesand staying abstinent 'til marriage.That's a big deal.I think they developed other aspectsof their relationship that made thatemotional connection that much stronger.Let's talk about their kids.Their kids are so cute.And immediately Russell was stepdad of the year.I think that has a big part of why this relationship works.Yeah, well they're based in faith.And with faith comes very strong family values.They've got a lot of kids and they're working on it.I'm sure they're gonna have a lot more.And some Hollywood couples don't puttheir kids out there, and Ciara and Russell do.And that's a little controversial.I mean, their kids are onstage with them at award shows,they're in music videos.But gosh, if your kids were as cute as these kids,I would put them on the cover of People magazine with me.I know, and I do love that they are a blended family.And that they got past the drama with Future, the dad.It's so obvious who the real manin the situation is, to me.It's like...Ooh.Be careful, Brian, you're gonna get someangry emojis in your DMs now.If Future is watching this show, bring it on.Honestly.So who do you wanna see go from hooked up to hitched next?Let us know.That's it for this episode,but don't only watch us, listen to us,on our "Hooked Up to Hitched" podcaston Apple, Spotify, or anywhere elsewhere podcasts are found.And don't forget to give us a rating.A good one.And for all your favorite celebritynews and gossip go to pagesix.com.We'll be back next time focusing ona new celebrity couple.See ya then.(upbeat music)



Recent related news from verified sources Ciara FaceTimes hubby Russell Wilson during ultrasound American singer Ciara, who is expecting her second child with National Football League (NFL) star...

Mid-Day - Published 5 days ago



Ciara & Russell Wilson Celebrate Daughter Sienna’s Third Birthday: ‘We Love You!’ Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson joyously celebrated their daughter Sienna's third birthday on...

Billboard.com - Published 1 week ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this UW Dawg Fan RT @ciaraandruss: Russell Wilson is Stayinh Active Inside with the Kids 💪🏽♥️. #DaddyDuties #RussellWilson #Ciara #PlayInside #StayActive #N… 1 week ago TheWilsonFamily🤎 Russell Wilson is Stayinh Active Inside with the Kids 💪🏽♥️. #DaddyDuties #RussellWilson #Ciara #PlayInside… https://t.co/Wbv6fsUFH4 1 week ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Colin Cowherd: 'There are some things with Russell Wilson that you'll never be able to duplicate'



Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman claimed that he drafted Jalen Hurts because he passed on Russell Wilson in 2012. Hear what Colin Cowherd thinks this has to do with Russell Wilson and his impact on.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:53 Published 1 week ago Ciara had to FaceTime ultrasound session to her husband



Pregnant Ciara wasn't allowed to bring her husband Russell Wilson along to her ultrasound appointment this week due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago