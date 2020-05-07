What you need to know: May 7

Need to know to start your day.

President trump says he will expand the white house coronavirus task force... the pivot comes a day after the president and vice president confirmed the task force would disband..

The president says he was not aware of how popular the task force was..

And says he will add new members to it..

California governor gavin newsom is moving towards loosening some of the state's stay at home order... starting tomorrow- friday... businesses which are included in the state's "phase 2" of reopening... will be allowed to resume operations.

That includes some retailers - although business offer curbside pick up only.

Governor newsom issued another executive order wednesday... expanding workers compensation benefits... the governor said his executive order would expand the state's workers' comp benefits originally given to first responders and health care workers, broadening it to all sectors of the economy.## a new health and safety order is about to go into effect in one northern california county... and it involves face masks.

The plumas county public health officer has released an order... requiring nearly all people to wear a mask when in pulic.

Dr. mark satterfield says the order takes effective midnight...friday.

The order requires people to wear masks when in any indoor facility - except their own homes, any enclosed open space or while outdoors if unable to maintain social distancing.

California could receive a 247 million dollar refund... on a delayed order of protective masks which were set to come under a deal with a chinese manufacturer.

A state spokesman says the n-95 respirator masks did not meet an april 30 deadline for u.s. federal certification.

Tens of millions of masks were set to arrive this month.

The company now has until may 31 to get certification.

If not... it must refund the rest of the state's*up fron* payment.

### yuba city became the first in the state to reopen it's mall today-- against the governor's orders.

Yuba and sutter county government leaders supported the decision to reopen.

But in order to reopen -- steps were taken to ensure the health and safety of shoppers and mall employees..

Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the mall and stores are limiting the number of people inside.

A string of fires that burned fifty acres along highway 70 north of oroville are now 100 percent contained.

Cal fire responded around 11 a.m.

The first three fires were relatively small, each less than an acare.

But the fourth, burned 48 acres.

While fighting the fire, crews also protected several beehives.

Cal fire says it's time to start being careful in these dry conditions.

### you're never