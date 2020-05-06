MS Dhoni was very shy in his early days, reveals Harbhajan Singh | Oneindia News

Global  

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 08:32s - Published
Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh says Mahendra Singh Dhoni was a very shy kind of guy in his early days in the Indian dressing room.

Recalling Dhoni's early days in the Indian dressing room, Harbhajan revealed the Ranchi cricketer used to be reserved and didn't interact much with the teammates.

