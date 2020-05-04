Lyft To Require All Riders And Drivers To Wear Masks

Global  

REUTERS/Joe Penney All Lyft drivers and passengers will soon be required to wear masks, the company said Thursday.

The app will also prompt users to avoid the front seat and keep windows open for fresh air.

Uber is reportedly considering similar rules, but has not made any announcements yet.

Lyft will require all riders and drivers to wear masks beginning in June, the company announced Thursday.

