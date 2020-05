New York Nurses Union Reacts To State Reopening Plan: 'A Bed Is Nothing Without A Nurse' Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:59s - Published 5 hours ago New York Nurses Union Reacts To State Reopening Plan: 'A Bed Is Nothing Without A Nurse' A major nurses' union in New York has issued a warning. It says hospitals won't be ready if the state reopens too soon and coronavirus cases spike, so it unveiled its own reopening plan; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

