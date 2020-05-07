LG Chemical Plant In India Leaks Again, Evacuation Ensues

Toxic gas began leaking once more from a factory owned by LG Chem in southern India’s Visakhapatnam early on Friday.

At least 11 people were killed following the first leak from the LG Polymers factory in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Hundreds were sickened.

Reuters reports the initial leak of styrene gas triggered a wider evacuation of residents within a 3-km radius.

The plant makes polystyrene products used in manufacturing electric fan blades, cups and cutlery and containers for cosmetic products.

The factory was in the process of reopening after a weeks-long lockdown imposed by Indian authorities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.