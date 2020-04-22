Organization Helping Those Who Are Unemployed

Marshall county christian services executive director: "there's a lot of people, a lot of unemployed people in marshall county right now and all across our state, but i'm here and so this is what i see."

Linda henry is the executive director of the marshall county christian services.

The organization is christian based and helps people get the food they need.

It also gives assistance to people needing to pay bills - and provides other outreach programs. nats of food prepping as volunteers get these boxes ready to give out to people tomorrow - henry says this pandemic has made this year has been the busiest of her 20 years with the organization.

Linda henry, marshall county christian services executive director: "we have tripled the number of clients that we have."

Sophia looklive: people can come here to the pantry location in albertville.

Henry says she's expecting at least 100 families just in the few hours they're open tomorrow."

Linda henry, marshall county christian services executive director: "i see daddies coming in my door that have not worked in three weeks with tears in their eyes because they need some food for their kids."

Henry says she is blessed to be able to keep up with the demand for food and hopes more donations will pour in after this pandemic is over.

Linda henry, marshall county christian services executive director: "this is all about community helping community."

In albertville -- sophia borrelli waay 31 news.

Henry told us in the second week of the pandemic - she served close to 800 families.

She says they have slowed down some - but are anticipating more people to come even after they start back to work.

Here's a quick county by county breakdown of the numbers.

Madison county had the 3rd highest number of claims in the state last week with nearly 2- thousand.

All other counties in north alabama didn't hit the 1 thousand mark.

Lawrence county had the lowest number of claims with 110.

You can keep track of unemployment claims with the department of labor's u-i claims tracker.

You can check your claim status and