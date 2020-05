2020 Schedule: Chiefs kickoff NFL season with Thursday night prime-time game at Arrowhead Stadium Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:41s - Published 6 minutes ago 2020 Schedule: Chiefs kickoff NFL season with Thursday night prime-time game at Arrowhead Stadium 2020 Schedule: Chiefs kickoff NFL season with Thursday night prime-time game at Arrowhead Stadium

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2020 Schedule: Chiefs kickoff NFL season with Thursday night prime-time game at Arrowhead Stadium INFRACTIONS COMMITTEE WILL BETHE NEXT STEP.THE NFL SCHEDULE IS EXPECTED TOBE RELEASED MOMENTS FROM NOW.WE KNOW WHO THEY ARE PLAYING ANDWHERE.TONIGHT, WE FIND OUT WHEN.LET’S START WITH THE HOMEOPPONENTS FOR THIS UPCOMINGSEASON.THEY OF COURSE ARE THE AFC WESTTEAMS.THEY WILL HOST THE PANTHERS,DESHAUN WATSON AND THE TEXANS,AND THE TOM BRADY-LESS PATRIOTSAND THE JETS.AS FAR AS THE ROAD TEAMS, THESAME AFC WEST TEAMS, THOUGH THEYWILL HAVE THEIR FIRST TRIP TOLAS VEGAS TO TAKE ON THERAIDERS.ON THE ROAD AGAINST THE NFL MVP,LAMAR JACKSON AND THE RAVENS,BILLS MAFIA COUNTRY, THEDOLPHINS.THE CHIEFS TAKE ON DREW BREESAND THE SAINTS, AND TOM BRADYAND HIS NEW TEAM THE BUCCANEERSON THE ROAD.WE’LL BREAK IT DOWN FOR







You Might Like



Tweets about this billck KMBC Kansas City: 2020 Schedule: Chiefs kickoff NFL season with Thursday night prime-time game at Arrowhead Stadium… https://t.co/zcU9c4nso4 20 minutes ago Rob Neckbones RT @kmbc: Chiefs kickoff NFL season with Thursday night prime-time game at Arrowhead Stadium https://t.co/8crFxuEv3g 34 minutes ago KMBC Chiefs kickoff NFL season with Thursday night prime-time game at Arrowhead Stadium https://t.co/8crFxuEv3g 41 minutes ago Kelsey Danielle RT @kmbc: READY TO RUN IT BACK❤️🏈💛 The defending Super Bowl champions @Chiefs will host the @Texans in the @NFL’s traditional Thursday nigh… 41 minutes ago KMBC READY TO RUN IT BACK❤️🏈💛 The defending Super Bowl champions @Chiefs will host the @Texans in the @NFL’s traditional… https://t.co/prS7rPPho5 47 minutes ago Glenn Kaplan RT @UpToDate1NFL: BIG NFL SCHEDULE LEAK: The #Chiefs will kickoff the NFL season at home on Thursday Night Football vs. the #Texans, per… 6 hours ago Tamir Moore With the NFL schedule slated to be released tonight, which team should play the @Chiefs in Week 1 to kickoff the season? 7 hours ago NFL Latest BIG NFL SCHEDULE LEAK: The #Chiefs will kickoff the NFL season at home on Thursday Night Football vs. the #Texans… https://t.co/xNJNQBOU4G 7 hours ago