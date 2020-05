NFL schedule release provides glimmer of hope for sports, entertainment

CHIEFS SINGLE GAMETICKETS GO ON SALETOMORROW MORNING.BUT WILL THERE BE FANSIN THE STANDS -- ONCETHE SEASON STARTS?IT'S A QUESTION MANYCAN'T ANSWER RIGHT NOW-- BUT AS 41 ACTION NEWSANDRES GUTIERREZDISCOVERED -- THERE AREA LOT OF PEOPLEDEPENDING ON FANSRETURNING.UNDER NORMALCIRCUMSTANCES SOMEJACKSON COUNTY CHIEFSFANS WOULD BE CAMPINGOUT HERE FOR TICKETS.THAT'S NOT THE CASETHIS YEAR--ALL OF IT WILL BE DONEON THE TEAM'S WEBSITE.THE FACT THAT THE N-F-SEASON IS FORAGINGAHEAD IS A GLIMMER OFHOPE FOR MANY.Jeff Goodman/CEO, TicketSmarte"so we do expect to see thatwe'll see sales from that."IT'S A SIGN IN THE RIGHTDIRECTION FOR JEFFGOODMAN WITH"TICKETSMARTER".ONCE THE "BIG 12TOURNAMENT" GOTCALLED OFF BECAUSE OFCOVID-19--BUSINESS FOR THEOVERLAND PARK TICKET-SELLER PLUNGED MORETHAN 90 PERCENT.Jeff Goodman/CEO, TicketSmarterWe understand thecircumstances that our fanare in and they want to beable to go to live events but alot of people are out of workwith unemployment and, andso that is an issue.THOUGH THE SEASON FORTHE ROYALS REMAINS INLIMBO, CHIEFS TICKETS GOON SALE FRIDAY.THE TEAM HANNOUNCED THEY'LL GIVEFULL REFUNDS IF A GAMEIS CANCELED AND CAN'TBE RESCHEDULED ORIT'S PLAYED UNDERCONDITIONS THATPROHIBIT FANS FROMATTENDING"Kathy Nelson/President & CEO,Kansas City Sports Commissionyou may not hear about it, butknow that hundreds of us iour city are working behind thescenes to get you all back intothe stadium safely.THE KANSAS CITY SPORTSCOMMISSION'S KATHYNELSON IS HAVING DAILYCONVERSATIONS WITHHER COUNTERPARNATIONWIDE ON HOWSPORTING EVENTS WILLLOOK LIKE IN A POST-COVID-19 WORLD.DETAILS ARE STILL AWORK IN PROGRESS.Kathy Nelson/President & CEO,Kansas City Sports CommissionIt is fascinating andfrustratingand intimidating.

When youthink about I don't want to bethe first personand my counterpart says 'wellsomebody is got to be firstand out of all cities kansascitydoes it so well it should you"WHILE THE VIRUS STRUCKTHE METRO ON THE HEELSOF THE CHIEFS' HISTORICSUPER BOWL VICTORY,NELSON DOESN'T BELIEVETHE CITY HAS LOST ITSMOMENTUM ON THENATIONAL STAGE.Kathy Nelson/President & CEO,Kansas City Sports CommissionEveryone is missing out onthat spotlight.

So yes, it hurtsus.

But the positive thing is,we're no different than anyother city right now that we allhave that opportunity to comeout of this bigger and betterIN KANSAS CITY.