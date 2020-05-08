Camden trio to pursue athletic careers in field hockey, softball in college

Three seniors from the Camden field hockey and softball teams have committed to play at the next level.

Camden blue devils girls athletes set to take their game to the college level.

After helping the camden field hockey team capture its third straight section title this past year - three of the four seniors on the team will be taking part in college athletics at the division three level.

Delainey hebble will be playing field hockey at the university of rohester where she will also major in biomedical engineering.

--- jaden scott will also play field hockey - and will attend saint john fisher where she will study nursing.

--- and kendra igoe is attending suny oneonta in our viewing area.

She will be playing softball - and majoring in fashion design.

--- megan zalepeski was the other senior on the camden field hockey roster this year.

--- congrats to all the upperclassmen!

With seniors having their final year of high school seriously impacted by this pandemic - we want to recognize them for all they've accomplished and have yet to accomplish in a senior send-off.

If you have a student-athlete in your family we haven't featured yet - who has committed to compete at the next level send us some info...who they are - what sport they're playing - where their headed.

Give us any info you have and we will do our best to get to as many as we can over these next few weeks.

