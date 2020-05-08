AOC Joins Nintendo's 'Animal Crossing'

According to Business Insider, "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is the new thing!

Everyone is playing the hit Nintendo game— even Congress.

Democratic Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the most recent join, with millions of people playing it while sheltering in place during COVID-19.

And while playing, AOC is making what she dubbed "House calls" — a nod to her job in the US House of Representatives.

This included playing with a family of three on Thursday night.

They exchanged virtual fruit, took pictures and she signed a note through touch screen.

She also opened her Twitter DMs, which she says is rare.

"Honestly never in my life did I think opening my DMs would grant me faith in humanity." She continued, "But the brief window actually resulted in a lot of these messages being very wholesome.

People are asking for surprise visits to their spouse's islands!!

This is the love everyone deserves."