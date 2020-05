Have You Ever Seen Weird Growths On Horseshoe Crabs In Maryland? Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:25s - Published 2 weeks ago Have You Ever Seen Weird Growths On Horseshoe Crabs In Maryland? Have you ever seen a crab with a weird growth on it? The Assateague Island National Seashore posted an explainer on Facebook. Those growths are actually common clipper shells, scientifically called crepidula fornicata. They attached themselves to the carapace, or hard outer shell, of the crabs. Katie Johnston reports. 0

