Boris Johnson holds video call with veteran to mark VE Day

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:40s - Published
The Prime Minister holds a video call with a Second World War veteran to mark the 75th Anniversary of VE Day.

Ernie Horsfall served with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers from 1940 to 1946 as a staff sergeant.

