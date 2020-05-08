Boris Johnson holds video call with veteran to mark VE Day

The Prime Minister holds a video call with a Second World War veteran to mark the 75th Anniversary of VE Day.
Ernie Horsfall served with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers from 1940 to 1946 as a staff sergeant.
All you need to know from the May 24 Covid-19 briefingPrime Minister Boris Johnson backed his senior adviser over a trip to Durham during lockdown, and announced the phased reopening of schools from June 1 during Sunday's coronavirus daily briefing.
Boris Johnson backs Dominic Cummings over trip to DurhamPrime Minister Boris Johnson has backed his top aide Dominic Cummings over allegations he breached lockdown restrictions, saying: “He has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity”.