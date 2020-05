A look at hidden causes of cancer Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:42s - Published 3 days ago A look at hidden causes of cancer Cancer is the second leading cause of death, after heart disease. There are more than 14 million new cases diagnosed globally each year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A look at hidden causes of cancer DURING THEIR LIVES. THERE AREPLENTY OF THEORIES ABOUT WHATCAUSES IT. BUT WHAT DOES THERESEARCH REALLY SAY? ONEPROVEN CAUSE: AIR POLLUTION.IT220 THOUSAND LUNG CANCERDEATHS WORLDWIDE EACH YEAR.AND THEREBETWEEN POLLUTION AND THE RISKOF BLADDER CANCER. ANOTHERCULPRIT: EXCESS WEIGHT.RESEARCHERS BELIEVE BEINGOVERWEIGHT CAUSES ABOUT EIGHTPERCENT OF ALL CANCERS. RED,PROCESSED, OR BARBEQUED MEATCAN ALSO INCREASE YOUR RISK OFDEVELOPING CANCER. INDOORTANNING IS THOUGHT TO CAUSEMORE THAN 400 THOUSAND CASESOF SKIN CANCER EACH





You Might Like

Tweets about this WMAR-2 News We all know some habits like smoking or suntanning increases your risk of getting it…but what are some of the hidde… https://t.co/4S4KpRtosG 1 day ago