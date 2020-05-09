Veterans' CB Kamron Smith's stock on the rise

Highlighting veterans defensive c1 3 b13 back kamron smith ... don't go anywhere ... welcome back.

I want to give a shoutout to veterans defensive back kamron smith his stock has been going crazy lately ... kamron has picked a few more offers to play college football ... most recently reinhardt university and the air force academy he's gotten other offers fom morehead state, stetson university and army westpoint now let's see why he's gotten those offers cam takes pride in being a shutdown corner ... i mean ... just look at the tape he's out there looking like the second-coming of darrell revis, if you ask me but no pressure cam no pressure ... this past season ... kam had 1 interception ... 11 pass breakups ... 28 tackles, 23 of which were solo and three fumble recoveries ... he also helped lead the warkhawks to a 9-3 overall record, as well as a second round berth in the state playoffs aye kam ... talk about your latest offers from the air force academy and reinhardt ... :01-:06 i was talking to coach and everything.

It was going good.

He said, you know, we're going to reevaluate you tomorrow.

He called me early in the morning at 8 am, and told me that their meanings with good and whatever.

And uh, he just said, you know, we like to offer you now.

I was ecstatic.

That was crazy.

And with rinehardt, that coach, he's been talking to us for a minute, so i kinda felt that he was going to, you know, crack the offer sooner or later, and he just did alright cam ... on the field ... what type of pride do you take in not letting receivers score on you?

:01-:06