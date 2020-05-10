Minister defends Government's 'stay alert' message
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Minister defends Government's 'stay alert' message
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said the UK moving forward together in any easing of the lockdown is a “strong preference”, but already differences are emerging between countries.
Hours after Boris Johnson’s new “stay alert” slogan was unveiled in a newspaper report, leaders of the UK’s other three nations stated that the “stay at home” advice remains.