Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minister defends Government's 'stay alert' message

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Minister defends Government's 'stay alert' message

Minister defends Government's 'stay alert' message

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said the UK moving forward together in any easing of the lockdown is a “strong preference”, but already differences are emerging between countries.

Hours after Boris Johnson’s new “stay alert” slogan was unveiled in a newspaper report, leaders of the UK’s other three nations stated that the “stay at home” advice remains.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nicola Sturgeon: 'Stay home' slogan remains for Scotland

Scotland’s First Minister has asked the UK government not to advertise its new "stay alert" message...
BBC News - Published

U.K. government releases new 'stay alert' message for lifting coronavirus lockdown

The U.K. government has replaced its "stay at home" coronavirus slogan with a new "stay alert"...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

HellocareC

Hellocare Consulting Boris defends new ‘stay alert’ message after being criticised as ‘too vague’ - The prime minister has defended the… https://t.co/9vKaNwhU72 2 days ago

HellocareC

Hellocare Consulting Boris defends new ‘stay alert’ message after being criticised as ‘too vague’ - The prime minister has defended the… https://t.co/WKKXxZriB3 2 days ago

natalieyorke91

Tally yorke Boris Johnson defends new 'stay alert' message https://t.co/pY5Fcy0B1n Sent via @updayUK 3 days ago

GEanalyst

Morgan Stanly RT @GEanalyst: Minister defends Government's 'stay alert' message https://t.co/18FUMv9FUY via @MailOnline 4 days ago

GEanalyst

Morgan Stanly Minister defends Government's 'stay alert' message https://t.co/18FUMv9FUY via @MailOnline 4 days ago

ben__20

benjamin  Coronavirus: Minister defends 'stay alert' advice amid backlash https://t.co/VCy6L1OI2z @BorisJohnson… https://t.co/0VjthHeXbb 4 days ago

SocialistVoice

Socialist Voice 🌐 Tory Minister Robert Jenrick defends new the Government's 'stay alert' slogan amid concerns it will confuse public… https://t.co/h0Ko7FfFUt 4 days ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Minister defends Government's 'stay alert' message: https://t.co/RyxqMvsKPr #StayAlert #alert #BorisJohnson 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

PM clarified 'Stay Alert' message at daily briefing [Video]

PM clarified 'Stay Alert' message at daily briefing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has clarified the government's new 'Stay Alert' message at the daily press briefing, admitting that for most it does still mean stay at home. Report by Etemadil. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:25Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland will keep 'Stay at Home' message [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland will keep 'Stay at Home' message

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted Scotland will keep the 'Stay at Home' message after the UK Government dropped the slogan in favour of 'Stay Alert'. Report by Etemadil. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:18Published