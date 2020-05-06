Friday's April Jobs Report Leaves Economists Aghast
|
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Friday's April Jobs Report Leaves Economists Aghast
Friday's horrific April nonfarm payroll report from the Labor Department left economists agape.
According to Business Insider, the US economy lost a record 20.5 million jobs, and the unemployment rate surged to 14.7%.
It was the largest drop on record, erasing nearly a decade of gains.
Women bore most of the job losses, and lower income workers have been hit hardest by coronavirus-induced layoffs.
People dropped out of the labor force en masse, and only about half of workers currently have a job.
There's no part of the economy that is really escaping unscathed right now.
The report just reflects incalculable human suffering.
Martha Gimbel, Economist Schmidt Futures