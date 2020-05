Philip Schofield Vents Fury At Government Lockdown Confusion Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published 11 hours ago Philip Schofield Vents Fury At Government Lockdown Confusion Philip Schofield panned the government's advice around lockdown as confusing on This Morning, lambasting their guidance and mixed messaging on being able to visit parents. 0

