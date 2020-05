Fourth Avenue restaurant prepares to reopen dining room after weeks of being closed Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:13s - Published 1 day ago Fourth Avenue restaurant prepares to reopen dining room after weeks of being closed For weeks the Drunken Chicken on Fourth Avenue has had their dining room closed, only serving curbside and delivery. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Fourth Avenue restaurant prepares to reopen dining room after weeks of being closed DINE-IN SERVICES. THEY STILLMUST LIMIT HOW MANY PEOPLE AREINSIDE AND DISTANCE PEOPLE WHOARE DINING. IN ADDITION --EMPLOYEES MUST BE CHECKED FORCOVID-19 SYMPTOMS BEFORE THEIRSHIFTS. AS FOR OTHERREOPENINGS -- NO DATE HAS BEENSET YET FOR FITNESS CENTERS ORPUBLIC SWIMMING POOLS.MANY RESTAURANTS ACROSSARIZONA WILL OPEN THEIR DININGROOMS BACK UP STARTING (TODAY.NINE ON YOUR SIDE'S VERONICAACOSTA SPOKE TO THE CO-OWNERSOF A LOCAL SPOT ABOUT THEDIFFICULTIES THEY'VE HADPREPPING FOR THIS VERY MOMENT.STACKED CHAIRS AND EMPTY BARSTOOLS - IT'S A NEW REALITYFOR THE DRUNKEN CHICKEN BENNSATTLER/CO- OWNER, THE DRUNKENCHICKEN 3:16-3:23 - "IT'SKINDA DIFFICULT TO FIGURE OUTWHAT WE NEED TO DO TO MOVEFORWARD." STARTING TODAY -MICAH BLATT AND BEN SATTLER -THE CO OWNERS OF THE POPULARFOURTH AVENUE SPOT - WILL BEOPENING UP THEIR DINING ROOMAFTER WEEKS OF ONLY PROVIDINGCURBSIDE AND DELIVERY SERVICE3:33-3;42 - "WE WANT TO FOLLOWTHE SAFEST POSSIBLE PRACTICESAND DO WHAT WE CAN BEST FOROURSELVES AND THE PEOPLEWORKING OVER THERE." HOWEVER -GETTING TO THIS POINT HASN'TBEEN EASY FOR THE TWO OWNERS -ESPECIALLY BECAUSE OF THEGUIDELINES PUT IN PLACE7:47-7:59 - "THEY'VE KINDABEEN HERE, HERE, HERE, ANDHERE UP UNTIL THIS POINT. ONCEWE HAVE AN ABSOLUTE DIRECTIVEON MONDAY WE WILL BE FOLLOWINGTHE RULES LAID OUT FOR US TOBE OPEN FOR BUSINESS." DESPITECONFUSION BLATT AND SATTLERSAID THEY PLAN TO DO WHAT THEYCAN TO KEEP EMPLOYEES ANDCUSTOMERS SAFE LIKE DOING AWAYWITH BAR SEATING FOR THE TIMEBEING REDUCING THE AMOUNT OFTABLES INSIDE OF THERESTAURANT CLEANING FREQUENTLYTOUCHED SURFACES INSIDE OF THERESTROOM AFTER EVERY USE ANDEVEN MAKING SURE THEIREMPLOYEES ARE HEALTHY5:31-5:37 - "LOGS IN REGARD TOOUR EMPLOYEES, HOW THEY'REFEELING, THINGS OF THATNATURE." WHILE THE TWO AREEXCITED TO OPEN THEIR DOORSBACK UP - THEY REALIZE HOWDIFFERENT BUSINESS WILL BE FORTHE FORESEABLE FUTURE - ANDTHEY ENCOURAGE OTHERS TO DO ASTHEY PLAN TO 12:31-12:38 - "GOSLOW, TAKE YOUR TIME, DON'TTRY AND RUSH PEOPLE IN, JUSTSTART EASY." VERONICA ACOSTAKGUN NINE ON YOUR SIDE





