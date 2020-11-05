team ky 5.11.20

C1 3 the day.

And we begin with an update on one we told you about friday.

Remember lola smith?

we told you she was turning 100 years old and in lieu of a birthday party, because of the coronavirus, her daughter rose asked for cards.

Well, she got something even better!

Rose shared this video on facebook... saying thank you to their local fire dept for visiting her sunday on mothers day and for singing happy birthday to her.

You can see they celebrated from a safe social distance... but rose says her momma would have hugged everyone if she could... chat now let's get to your g-d-k talkers for today... if you're