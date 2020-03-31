Scots urged not to get distracted by lockdown messages from elsewhere in UK

Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to “try not to get distracted” by messages from other parts of the UK as she stressed the message in Scotland is to stay at home.

The First Minister said Scots “shouldn’t be going out except for essential purposes”, with the only change the removal of the once-a-day limit on exercise, as she announced the death toll among people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland has risen by five to 1,862.