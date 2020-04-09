PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
|
PM Modi interacted with Chief Ministers for the 5th time to discuss the situation in the country over covid-19.
The discussions in the meeting centered around the lockdown exit strategy and the need to restart economic activity in states.
Hindustan Times Editors Sachin Kalbag, Venkatesha Babu & Chetan Chauhan discuss the top takeaways of the meeting with Aditi Prasad.