PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways

PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways

PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways

PM Modi interacted with Chief Ministers for the 5th time to discuss the situation in the country over covid-19.

The discussions in the meeting centered around the lockdown exit strategy and the need to restart economic activity in states.

Hindustan Times Editors Sachin Kalbag, Venkatesha Babu & Chetan Chauhan discuss the top takeaways of the meeting with Aditi Prasad.

