ONS survey suggests 136,000 people have Covid-19

The government's Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance says data from the ONS survey indicates that 136,000 people currently have the Covid-19 virus in the UK, with up to 10 per cent of the population testing positive for antibodies of the virus in London.

Report by Etemadil.

