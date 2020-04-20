Global  

ONS survey suggests 136,000 people have Covid-19

ONS survey suggests 136,000 people have Covid-19

ONS survey suggests 136,000 people have Covid-19

The government's Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance says data from the ONS survey indicates that 136,000 people currently have the Covid-19 virus in the UK, with up to 10 per cent of the population testing positive for antibodies of the virus in London.

