Jason Whitlock: Jordan's bullying tactics make him look hypocritical in his critique of Isiah Thomas
In the latest episode of 'The Last Dance,' we took a closer look at Michael Jordan's extreme leadership tactics surrounding the Chicago Bulls.
Hear why Jason Whitlock has an issue with MJ being celebrated for his bullying tactics while Isiah Thomas and Bobby Knight are vilified for them.