Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jason Whitlock: Jordan's bullying tactics make him look hypocritical in his critique of Isiah Thomas

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:08s - Published
Jason Whitlock: Jordan's bullying tactics make him look hypocritical in his critique of Isiah Thomas

Jason Whitlock: Jordan's bullying tactics make him look hypocritical in his critique of Isiah Thomas

In the latest episode of 'The Last Dance,' we took a closer look at Michael Jordan's extreme leadership tactics surrounding the Chicago Bulls.

Hear why Jason Whitlock has an issue with MJ being celebrated for his bullying tactics while Isiah Thomas and Bobby Knight are vilified for them.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jason Whitlock: Jordan’s bullying tactics make him look hypocritical in his critique of Isiah Thomas

Jason Whitlock: Jordan’s bullying tactics make him look hypocritical in his critique of Isiah ThomasIn the latest episode of 'The Last Dance,' we took a closer look at Michael Jordan's extreme...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RBuggero

Rodrigo Buggero Jason Whitlock: Jordan’s bullying tactics make him look hypocritical in his critique of Isiah Thomas… https://t.co/LR7jTkbM6B 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Isiah Thomas: LeBron James and Kevin Durant would dominate the NBA of the 1980s [Video]

Isiah Thomas: LeBron James and Kevin Durant would dominate the NBA of the 1980s

Isiah Thomas joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss some basketball. Hear why he's sticking to his belief that LeBron James would dominate the NBA in the 1980s.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:24Published
Jason Whitlock: Being 'like Mike' isn't all it's cracked up to be [Video]

Jason Whitlock: Being 'like Mike' isn't all it's cracked up to be

Michael Jordan has received backlash from several people including Isiah Thomas and Charles Barkley since the premiere of his documentary 'The Last Dance.' Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that being..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:27Published