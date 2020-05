Boca Raton remembers Jerry Stiller following comedian's death at 92

Ben Stiller shared the sad news on Monday that his father passed away from natural causes.

Comedian Jerry Stiller, the late father of Ben Stiller, is being remembered in Boca Raton after his tragic death at the age of 92.

STILLER.

HE'S BEST KNOWN FORHIS ROLE ON THE ICONIC SIT-COM"SEINFIELD".

HE PASSED AWAY OFNATURAL CAUSES AT THE AGE OF92.

WPTV SOUTH COUNTY REPORTERMIRANDA CHRISTIAN EXPLAINS -HE HAS A SPECIAL PLACE IN THHEARTS OF THOSE WHO CALL BOCARATON HOME...<< (NAT) BEN STILLER SHAREDTHE SAD NEWS THAT HIS FATHERJERRY PASSED AWAY FROM NATURALCAUSES.

(NAT) THE HOT-TEMPEREDFRANK COSTANZA ON SEINFELD WASA BELOVED CHARACTER FOR MA13.32 I AM A HUGE SEINFELD FANTHERE WAS ONE FAMOUS MOMENTTRENDING ON TWITTER TODAY&(.11 THERE IS NOTHINGAVAILABLE IN THATDEVELOPMENT&ARE YOU TELLING METHERE IS NOT ONE CONDOAVAILABLE IN ALL OF DEL BOCAVISTA) DEL BOCA VISTA&THEMADE-UP RETIREMENT COMMUNITY(.23 ARE YOU TRYING TO KEEPOUT OF DEL BOCA VISTA!?) 15.20IT KIND OF PUT BOCA ON THENATIONAL MAP REALTOR - DAVIDSERLE - SAYS WHILE DEL BOCAVISTA NEVER EXISTED& THE CITYOF BOCA RATON GOT ATTENTIONFROM THE SEINFELD SHOW.

15.34IT WAS COOL BECAUSE YOU SAWTHE CITY YOU GREW UP IN IN THENATIONAL SPOTLIGHT DEL BOCAVISTA WAS TRENDING ON TWITTER&PEOPLE WERE SHARING THEIRCONDOLENCES AND FAVORITEFRANKS COSTANZA MOMENTS(1.51WE ARE GOING TO BE IN THEPOOL&IN THE CLUBHOUSE&AND ALLOVER THAT SHUFFLEBOARD COURT!)MAYOR OF BOCA RATON SCOTTSINGER SAYS HE WAS A BIG FANOF THE SHOW BEFORE EVERLEADING THE CITY.

.34 SEINFELDREALLY CAPTURED THE TIME INTHE 90HEAR - SUCH A POPULAR COMEDICLEGEND - JERRY STILLER PASSEDAWAY 1.12 JERRY STILLER, MHE REST IN PIECE, REALBROUGHT A LOT TO THAT ROLE IBR MC WPTV NC5.