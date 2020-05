Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County implements measures to keep children safe

Lucie County have implemented new procedures in an effort to keep children safe this summer.

IS WHO WILL TAKE CARE OF THEIRCHILDREN FOR THE REMAINDER OFTHE SUMMER.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5'S DEREK LOWE STOPPED BY THEBOYS AND GIRLS CLUB IN PORT STLUCIE TO SEE WHAT MEASURESTHEY'RE TAKING TO KEEP KIDSAFE.<< I MEAN ITS NICE TO KNOWTHEY GET TO COME SOMEWHERE.AMBER GYALOG IS PART OF BOYSAND GIRLS CLUB STAFF IN PORTST.

LUCIE.

SHE IS ALSO AMOTHER OF 3 AND SAYS WITH THEPRECAUTIONS THEY'RE TAKING ATTHIS YEAR'S SUMMER CAMP, SHENOT WORRIED ABOUT HER KIDS.THEY MAY NOT LIKE IT BUT I PUTTHEM IN A MASK.

INSIDE, YOU'LLSEE STAFF CLEANING EQUIPMENTAFTER EACH USE AND MARKERS ONTHE FLOOR IN THE HALLWAYS.

THECIVIC CENTER STAFF ACTUALLYHAD A TOOL THAT WALKED OFF THEDISTANCES BETWEEN THE TABLESSO THEY EXACTLY WHAT 6 FEETWERE.

AND WHEN KIDS COME IN,TEMPERATURES WILL BE TAKENBEFORE HEADING TO ONE OF THE20 DIFFERENT ROOMS WHERE NOMORE THAN 10 PEOPLE ARALLOWED.

THE MORE WE LEARNABOUT THIS, THE MORE WE'LL BEABLE TO TEACH OUR KIDS EXACTLYWHAT THIS IS.

NOW WHEN PARENTSCOME TO DROP OFF THEIR KIDSHERE AT THE MID FLORIDA EVENTCENTER THESE TENTS WILL BE ASFAR AS THEY CAN GO.

THEY'RENOT ALLOWED INSIDE THEBUILDING.

THE BOYS AND GIRLSCLUB DOES ALREADY HAVE AWAITLIST BUT STILL ENCOURAGESFAMILIES WHO MAY BE INTERESTEDTOSIGN UP ONLINE.

WE'VE GOTINFO ON HOW TO DO SO ON OURWEBSITE.

REPORTING IN PORTSAINT LUCIE, I'M DEREK LOWE.WPTV NEWS CHANNEL 5.