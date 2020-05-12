Man found shot dead in driveway

Waay 31 news let's now take you to breaking news out of limestone county - to the scene of a shooting investigation.

In the last two hours - we learned a man was shot and killed.

The limestone county sheriff's office says the shooting happened aroun 6 tonight on the 15-thousand block of mill valley drive.

That's in the athens area.

Deputies say they found the victim lying dead in the driveway!

Waay 31's steven dilsizian joins us now live from the scene after talking with investigators.

Steven, what can you tell us?

The call came in shortly after 6:00 this evening.

Deputies arrived and found a 33-year old white male deceased of apparent gunshot wounds lying in the driveway.

