Cate Blanchett lands two new movie roles Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published 12 hours ago Cate Blanchett lands two new movie roles Cate Blanchett is set to star in 'Armageddon Time' and Netflix movie 'Don't Look Up'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Cate Blanchett Boards Two New Films During Hollywood Shutdown Cate Blanchett is lining up two new movies for after the Hollywood shutdown is over. The 50-year-old...

Just Jared - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like