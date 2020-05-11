Disney World opens reservations, plans on phased reopening
|
Disney World opens reservations, plans on phased reopening
If you want to head to Disney World, mark your calendar for July!
The company is working on phased reopening for the parks.
MARK YOUR CALENDAR FOR JULY.THE COMPANY IS WORKING ONPHASED REOPENINGS OF THEPARKS...WHICH WILL INCLUDE LIMITEDNUMBER OF GUESTS...AND REQUIRING MASKS ANDTEMPERATURE CHECKS.TWITTER HAS A NEW WAY TO WARN