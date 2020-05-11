Global  

Disney World opens reservations, plans on phased reopening

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:12s - Published
Disney World opens reservations, plans on phased reopening

Disney World opens reservations, plans on phased reopening

If you want to head to Disney World, mark your calendar for July!

The company is working on phased reopening for the parks.

Disney World opens reservations, plans on phased reopening

WHICH WILL INCLUDE LIMITED NUMBER OF GUESTS...AND REQUIRING MASKS AND TEMPERATURE CHECKS.



Disney World Resorts Now Accepting Reservations Beginning In July

Disney World Resorts Now Accepting Reservations Beginning In July

Disney World has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
When Disney Might Be Opening and What COVID-19 Precautions Could Look Like at Theme Parks

When Disney Might Be Opening and What COVID-19 Precautions Could Look Like at Theme Parks

Disney World is now taking reservations for July as the reopening of its Shanghai resort could signal what restrictions could look like at its U.S. parks.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published