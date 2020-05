IRS Says You Have Until May 13 to Update Your Bank Information to get the Coronavirus Stimulus Check Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:55s - Published 59 minutes ago IRS Says You Have Until May 13 to Update Your Bank Information to get the Coronavirus Stimulus Check IRS says you will have to wait until late May or June 2020 to get the paper check delivered to you, if you miss the deadline. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Deadline approaching for stimulus check direct deposit



If you want you stimulus check in your bank account, you have one more day to update your information. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 5 hours ago IRS deadline for stimulus check direct deposit is May 13



On Friday, the IRS announced people who have not received their check should visit the “Get My Payment” portal by noon on May 13 to provide their direct deposit information. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:19 Published 19 hours ago