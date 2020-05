Newley Purnell Uber in February approached Grubhub with an all-stock takeover offer and the companies have been in talks since the… https://t.co/QAl0JSC2SD 2 hours ago

Lone Stock Trader RT @CNBCnow: GrubHub shares halted after jumping 8%; report says Uber has approached the company about a takeover https://t.co/oinQSkwG4B h… 3 hours ago

John Giannantonio Uber has approached Grubhub on takeover deal #fintech #mobile #money https://t.co/v36WIHkldQ 3 hours ago

Christina Farr RT @MattRosoff: CNBC's site is having some technical difficulties, but @LaurenSHirsch has now confirmed with a source familiar that $UBER h… 4 hours ago

Tshepang Nkgage RT @FinancialTimes: Uber has approached Grubhub about a takeover deal that would create the largest meal delivery company in the US https:/… 5 hours ago

Andrés Corredor Ospina RT @WSJ: Uber approached GrubHub with a takeover offer and the companies are discussing a possible combination, according to people familia… 5 hours ago

Oval Miller Uber approached GrubHub with takeover deal: Source https://t.co/4DkI9ZofqQ via @YouTube 5 hours ago