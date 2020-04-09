Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Shocking Confessions In History

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 08:59s - Published
Top 10 Shocking Confessions In History

Top 10 Shocking Confessions In History

These infamous confessions were equal parts shocking and disturbing.

For this list, we’re taking a look at the most shocking confessions in history.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Shocking Confessions In History

These infamous confessions were equal parts shocking and disturbing.

For this list, we’re taking a look at the most shocking confessions in history.

Our countdown includes Ted Bundy, Robert Durst, Lance Armstrog, Bill Clinton, and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrStubblefield

Dr. Scott B. Stubblefield, JD Watch "Top 10 Shocking Confessions In History" on YouTube https://t.co/iupYaJxYsc 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Awful Truths About TV Shows We Love [Video]

Top 10 Awful Truths About TV Shows We Love

These are the awful truths about TV shows we love. For this list, we’ll be looking at hugely popular and influential shows from throughout the history of television that, while classics of the small..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:40Published
Top 10 Craziest Docuseries You Need to Binge [Video]

Top 10 Craziest Docuseries You Need to Binge

The most binge-able and most insane docuseries ever prove that truth is often stranger than fiction. For this list, we’ll be looking at documentary series that tackle larger-than-life and shocking..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:28Published